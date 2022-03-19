Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.35. The stock had a trading volume of 993,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,242. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.24 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.94.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

