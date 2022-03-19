Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 150,826 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,826 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.35. 30,490,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,961,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

