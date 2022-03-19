Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 178,398 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,398 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.41% of FS KKR Capital worth $24,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after buying an additional 542,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after purchasing an additional 377,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 968,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after purchasing an additional 500,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FSK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.05. 2,785,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,381. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.