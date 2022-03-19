Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,828 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $44,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,087,000 after purchasing an additional 39,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.20. 9,782,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363,971. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $159.44. The firm has a market cap of $281.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average of $126.33.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

