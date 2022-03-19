Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEQU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates in two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

