KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

NYSE EAT opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.50. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $76.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,115,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 478,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.