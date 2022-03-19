Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,450 ($44.86) price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on KWS. Barclays cut their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,420 ($44.47) to GBX 3,300 ($42.91) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,197.20 ($41.58).
Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,318 ($30.14) on Tuesday. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of GBX 1,950 ($25.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,366 ($43.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,402.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,726.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 71.32.
Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
