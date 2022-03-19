Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires 697 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $230.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

