Kinloch Capital LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 160.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

TSLA opened at $905.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $897.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $934.64. The stock has a market cap of $909.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.