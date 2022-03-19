Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%.

KIRK opened at $11.68 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Kirkland’s news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 26.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 58.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 16.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth $401,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

