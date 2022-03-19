Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%.
KIRK opened at $11.68 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.
Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 26.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 58.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 16.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth $401,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kirkland’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kirkland’s (KIRK)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.