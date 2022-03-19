Kleros Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.12 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Kleros has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $54.26 million and $1.12 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002500 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.00317542 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,309,253 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

