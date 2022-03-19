Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,151 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $71.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

