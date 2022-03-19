Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Invests $382,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,457 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after buying an additional 822,685 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after buying an additional 254,745 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,636,000 after buying an additional 220,429 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 688.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 212,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 27.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after purchasing an additional 152,556 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average of $150.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.09 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

