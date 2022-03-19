Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

Atlassian stock opened at $294.73 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

