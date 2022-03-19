Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after buying an additional 324,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $159.44. The company has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

