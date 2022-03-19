Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,319 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $155.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.44. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

