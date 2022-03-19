Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($35.71) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.77) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €14.72 ($16.18) and a twelve month high of €20.42 ($22.44).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

