Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $12.28.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%.
About Korea Electric Power (Get Rating)
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
