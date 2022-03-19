Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $12.28.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

