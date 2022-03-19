Kwmg LLC Acquires 3,021 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.19.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,707 shares of company stock worth $4,599,277. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

