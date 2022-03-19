Kwmg LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $303.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.43. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $269.31 and a 12-month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

