Kwmg LLC Has $8.61 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kwmg LLC owned 0.19% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $102.61 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.56.

