Kwmg LLC Raises Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

