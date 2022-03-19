La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LJPC. StockNews.com lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
