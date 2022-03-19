Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Trimmed by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 2.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $57,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,155,000 after purchasing an additional 166,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 821 shares of company stock valued at $222,351. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

