Lance J. Baller Purchases 125,000 Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF) Stock

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) insider Lance J. Baller acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £26,250 ($34,135.24).

LON IOF opened at GBX 21.75 ($0.28) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. Iofina plc has a one year low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 22.36 ($0.29). The firm has a market cap of £41.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64.

Iofina Company Profile

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

