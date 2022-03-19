Lance J. Baller Purchases 125,000 Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF) Stock

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) insider Lance J. Baller acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £26,250 ($34,135.24).
LON IOF opened at GBX 21.75 ($0.28) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. Iofina plc has a one year low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 22.36 ($0.29). The firm has a market cap of £41.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64.
