Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of LE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.65. 360,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,128. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $681.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

LE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lands’ End (Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.