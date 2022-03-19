Larry Madden Sells 21,628 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $6.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. Viant Technology Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $62.84.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Viant Technology by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 42,985 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $825,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $1,882,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Viant Technology by 178.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Viant Technology by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

About Viant Technology (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.