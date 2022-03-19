Laura Carter Sells 5,002 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $26,576,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 1,407.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 54,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 119.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOSS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.