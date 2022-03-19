Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,061 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,631 shares of company stock worth $9,288,258 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $185.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.55 and its 200 day moving average is $247.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.12 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

