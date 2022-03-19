Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 40.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 33.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $57.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

