Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,684 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,684 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 513,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after buying an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 8,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

