Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $351.49 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $307.39 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.03.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

