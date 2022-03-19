Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing’s FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Shares of LMPMY stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

