Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 18,140 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $821,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 141,872 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 46,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 233,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $739,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 282,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,765. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43.

