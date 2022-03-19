Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LEJU opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

