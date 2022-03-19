Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to $100.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Shares of LEN opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.62.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,715,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

