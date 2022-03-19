Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LCRTF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.02.

About Leucrotta Exploration (Get Rating)

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

