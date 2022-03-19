Level Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 420 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,941.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.