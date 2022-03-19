Level Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $45,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $270.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.88. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $306.64.

