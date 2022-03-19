Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

