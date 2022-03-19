Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.48

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.48 and traded as high as $9.85. Lightbridge shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 397,600 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lightbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

