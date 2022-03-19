Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Limbach alerts:

NASDAQ LMB opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Limbach has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Limbach during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Limbach by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in Limbach by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.