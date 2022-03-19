Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $140.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

