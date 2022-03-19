Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

LPCN stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 243.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Lipocine by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 46.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

