Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,048.00

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $1,048.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,735.45 or 0.99552949 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1,136.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 753,319,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.