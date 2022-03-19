Litecred Hits Market Capitalization of $12,675.98 (LTCR)

Litecred (LTCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Litecred has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Litecred has a total market cap of $12,675.98 and approximately $21.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecred coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,901.68 or 0.99920715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00067995 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.23 or 0.00243785 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00278930 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00127939 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005449 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001328 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00030427 BTC.

Litecred Coin Profile

Litecred (LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecred is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency with the characteristic of self-funded development, via block subsidy of 10% for each minted block, which guarantees a small and continuos flow to the developers, in order to mantain the project active. There is no developer premine at launch. “

Buying and Selling Litecred

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

