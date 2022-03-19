Litecred Market Capitalization Tops $12,596.38 (LTCR)

Litecred (LTCR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Litecred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecred has a total market cap of $12,596.38 and approximately $21.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecred has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,700.56 or 1.00069540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00068222 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00239511 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.57 or 0.00286933 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00129310 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004592 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001164 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00030595 BTC.

Litecred Profile

LTCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecred is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency with the characteristic of self-funded development, via block subsidy of 10% for each minted block, which guarantees a small and continuos flow to the developers, in order to mantain the project active. There is no developer premine at launch. “

Litecred Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecred using one of the exchanges listed above.

