Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.32. 5,636,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,216.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02. Livent has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $33.04.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Livent by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Livent by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

