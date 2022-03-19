Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $427.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $427.09.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LMT traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $426.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,913,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,708. The company has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.65. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
