Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $427.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $427.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $426.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,913,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,708. The company has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.65. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.