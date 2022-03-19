Lossless (LSS) Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Lossless (LSS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $15.73 million and $1.33 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00046625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.90 or 0.07072471 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,780.26 or 0.99999870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00041385 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

